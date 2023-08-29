FARGO, ND (KXNET) — In a 90-minute period Tuesday morning, the North Dakota Highway patrol responded to four separate crashes along Interstate 94 in the Fargo area, resulting in at least one injury.

According to authorities, three of the four crashes were a result of drivers going too fast for traffic conditions and failing to see traffic coming to a stop in front of them.

The Highway Patrol also notes there were several near misses involving drivers failing to see emergency vehicles that were stopped on the road with lights on, trying to help those involved in the crashes.

One crash involved a driver traveling at “highway speed,” rear-ending and striking three other vehicles that had slowed down due to traffic ahead.

Another involved a driver traveling west in a construction zone who, failing to stay in his lane, side-swiped another vehicle also going west.

All the crashes took place between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to:

Slow down and obey posted speed limits

Leave a safe following distance between the vehicle in front of you

Slow down or change lanes for emergency vehicles, or other vehicles that are along the side of the road

Slow down to posted speed limits through road construction zones

Construction zones and traffic congestion mean drivers have to be especially vigilant for sudden slowdowns in speed in the vehicles in the front.