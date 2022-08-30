MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 50-year-old Minot man was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Minot.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the vehicle was traveling northbound on US Highway 83 en route to Minot from Garrison. At some point during the drive, the vehicle entered the center median, struck a crossover, and overturned in the center median.

The driver was ejected during the rollover and has been transported to Trinity Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.