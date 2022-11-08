BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Voting got off to a rocky start Tuesday morning in several Burleigh County polling locations.

According to Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White, 8 of the 18 polling stations experienced a 20-minute delay this morning due to “computer check-in issues.”

Essentially, a computer program that assists election workers to ensure a voter is in the right polling location and receives their appropriate ballot had an issue and needed to be updated.

White says the issue was resolved in 20 minutes, but she also said she can understand that amount of time can “seem like an eternity” to people waiting to vote.

White stressed the computer check-in process does not affect the way ballots are cast, counted, and tabulated.