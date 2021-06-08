Severe weather causes flooding in Hazelton

Multiple counties are reporting severe weather Tuesday — and it may just be the beginning.

Several inches of rain left roads in Hazelton under water.

According to officials, the town received 7.4 inches of rain. The flooding caused emergency services to have to rescue residents, including a postal worker.

Earlier this morning, reports came in of heavy rains and hail. One resident says with everything changing so quickly, she didn’t know what to expect.

Kathleen Clayton tells us she was not ready for the unexpected.

“We were actually kind of watching the skies. It just kept getting darker and darker. Looking at the radar, we thought it was going to skip us. We didn’t realize it was going to stay and swirl all around us, it was pretty crazy,” explained Clayton.

Residents were asked to use extreme caution when crossing the road.