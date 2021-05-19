Shane, Goettle win Mandan’s ‘If I Were Mayor’ essay contest

Bekkah Shane and Grace Goettle were selected from 23 submissions as winners of Mandan’s “If I Were Mayor” essay contest by Mayor Tim Helbling.

Shane is a third grade student at Fort Lincoln Elementary School. Goettle is a seventh grade student at the School of the Holy Family at the Church of St. Joseph.

Both winners participated in the live Mandan City Commission meeting on Tuesday and were presented with a certificate, City of Mandan T-shirt and Mandan Bucks, provided by the Mandan Progress Organization.

The essays focused on what makes Mandan great and ways to improve the community.