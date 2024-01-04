MINOT, ND (KXNET) — After two days of jury selection, Shawnee Krall will not go to trial in Minot for the murder of Alice Quierolo.

The judge has ordered a change of venue due to the publicity of the case.

Krall was set to stand trial for 10 days for the murder of his former roommate, back in 2020.

Police say they found Quierolo’s body in a car that investigators say Krall stored on an acquaintance’s property.

But the car, and Quierolo’s body, were thrown out as evidence in the case because the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled that police failed to obtain a warrant before searching the vehicle.

Krall’s lawyer, who is the ninth attorney of Krall’s over the three years since his arrest, argued local media coverage on the case and evidence thrown out is “highly prejudicial to Krall.”

According to the court, jury selection was supposed to continue into Wednesday, with an additional jury pool set to start the process, to try to suppress Krall’s lawyers’ concerns.

But the judge ultimately ruled for a change of venue for the case because of the potential bias jury pool, due to local media coverage.

The new venue has not been decided yet but could be heard in Cass or Burleigh County.