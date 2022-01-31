Winter is always a tough month for the homeless community. Often, North Dakota temperatures can be below zero, and sleeping outside in these conditions is dangerous.

“People have no other choice, they might be able during the summertime to sleep in their car or be able to camp out, but now we have people coming to us with frostbite; one gentleman has to have his foot amputated,” said Jena Gullo, executive director at Missouri Slope Shelter in Bismarck.

Many elements go into a shelter — but it takes more than the typical monetary and food donations.

“It’s expensive to run a shelter. Some of the biggest items we see that we’re spending money on are items like toilet paper,” Gullo said.

They’re in need of toiletries including toothpaste, body wash, deodorant and other basic supplies.

“When we get the necessities, the basics, it helps us get going back on track again,” said Kourt Madden.

According to Gullo, they’ve been housing more than 80 people a night at the shelter.

“Our homeless shelter is packed. People don’t think we have a homelessness problem in Bismarck and Mandan but we do,” she added.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or that you have a good safety net, it could happen to you,” Madden said.