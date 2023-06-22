BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — It was something of a “red letter day” Wednesday for the Burleigh County and Morton County sheriff’s departments June 21. Each received significant equipment donations that will provide support in the air and under the water.

Check presentation to Burleigh County Water Rescue, made up of the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and the Bismarck Rural Fire Department. (Image: Burleigh County)

According to a post on the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, “Members of the Burleigh County Water Rescue Team, made up of members of the Burleigh County Sheriff’s and Bismarck Rural Fire Department, met with members of the Bismarck Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2237 and accepted a check in the amount of $125,000 for the purchase of a new Underwater Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV),” a post read. “The ROV is a vital piece of equipment and greatly improves safety for the team and the citizens we serve. We will never forget the commitment our Eagle neighbors made in the name of public safety!”

Meanwhile, Morton County posted on its Facebook page that the Morton County Sheriff’s Department received a new aerial drone, thanks to a contribution from Next Era Energy.

The DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise model drone. (Image: Burleigh County)

It’s a commercial DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise model, with features that can aid the Sheriff’s Department in numerous situations.