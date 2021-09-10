Sheriff’s Office says no cause for concern after man was seen taking photos at Nedrose School

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed says an investigation into a man taking photos at Nedrose Elementary School during recess is closed and should not cause concern.

According to posts on the Nedrose Public School Live Feed, Principal Alex Schmaltz says the sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday after someone saw a man take a photo of a student on the playground.

In the posts, Schmaltz said the family of the student was made aware of the situation during the investigation.

Roed says police investigated all day on Friday and found the man was back in town for a class reunion and was driving around, sightseeing, and taking photos of churches, schools and other landmarks.

The man allowed law enforcement to check all the photos on his phone.