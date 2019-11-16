Sherriff’s Deputy Injured During High-Speed Chase

A McKenzie County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured after a high-speed chase Friday night.

Deputy Robert Shipp was in pursuit of a vehicle, headed north on Highway 1806, about 15 miles north of Watford City, close to 11:30 p.m.

Deputy Shipp was attempting to stop the driver and passenger who has an outstanding warrant.

Three Affiliated Tribes officers pursued them earlier in the day but lost the vehicle.

While the McKenzie County Deputy was in pursuit, a deer ran out in front of his squad car. He struck the deer with the front center of his car at a high rate of speed.

Airbags were deployed and Deputy Shipp sustained minor injuries.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at that point, the pursuit ended, and the suspects Tyler Defoe and Candice Clark are still at large. They were driving a white Chevrolet Camaro.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Defoe or Clark, Highway Patrol and the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department ask that you call local authorities right away.