BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Second-hand markets like Facebook Marketplace and Depop can be fantastic ways of buying and selling in both your community and across the world — but in recent times, more than just those interested in a good deal have made their way onto the platform. Scammers on these websites can aim to use fake deals or downloads in order to swindle money out of unsuspecting customers, and they’ve been effective — according to a press release from VPNOverview, worldwide searches for the term ‘Facebook Marketplace Scam’ have shot up by approximately 281% in recent times.

The more we know about scams, however, the easier it becomes to stop them in their tracks. Here are a few tips from the cybersecurity team at VPNOverview to help you sniff out a scam on Facebook Marketplace, how to prevent them, and what to do if you do end up falling victim to a particularly clever con.

Check how active the other party is. One of the easiest ways to spot a fake individual is to see how active they have been on their account. If the account has just been created, there is a chance that it might be a bot — however, you might want to look further in order to make a final decision. Strange biographies and a lack of friends or reviews on the account can also be causes for concern.

Even if you do take all these precautions, though, don’t feel too bad if you do end up being conned — it can happen to anyone. However, if you do believe you’ve been taken advantage of via Depop or Facebook Marketplace, it’s best to take action immediately to prevent the theft of your money, identity, or anything else. Follow these four tips to get a head-start on stopping a scam in action.

Contact your bank and block your bank account. If you believe that the scam may compromise your finances, call your bank immediately, alert them of the situation, and take any advice they might offer. This could include creating a new bank account or switching to a new credit card.

