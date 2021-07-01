Sierra Club wants review of Coal Creek Station sale

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An environmental group wary about the sale of North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant by a nonprofit Minnesota electric cooperative wants officials in that state to review the deal.

The Sierra Club says ratepayers are being left in the dark.

Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Center LLC said it reached an agreement Wednesday to acquire the Coal Creek Station in west-central North Dakota from Maple Grove, Minnesota-based Great River Energy.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Great River supplies electricity to 28 rural Minnesota cooperatives.

It’s unclear if the cooperatives have signed off on the deal.