Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man

A Silver Alert has been issued by the West Fargo Police Department for a 76-year-old man.

Dennis Mitchell Drummond is a white male, 6’1″ and 260 pounds. He has blue eyes, gray hair and a beard.

He was last seen on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the West Fargo Costco. He is believed to be driving a 2013 white Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plates 098WDW.

Drummond was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes and a blue jacket.

If you have any information on Drummond’s whereabouts, call 701-515-5500.

