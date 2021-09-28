Silver Alert issued for Bismarck man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Juan Enrique Solis by the Bismarck Police Department.

Solis is a 72-year-old Hispanic male. Police say due to his medical issues, he’s considered a vulnerable adult and is not familiar with the Bismarck area.

He is 5’6″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and a grey beard.

His last known whereabouts were at 1002 East F Avenue in Bismarck at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was last seen wearing an olive green Carhart T-shirt, blue jeans, brown dress shoes and a black baseball hat with a semi-truck logo.

He is believed to be on foot.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 701-223-1212.