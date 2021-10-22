Silver Alert canceled for 18-year-old from Pembina County

10/22/21, 2:21 p.m.

The Silver Alert for Neil Kiemele has been canceled, according to the North Dakota Public Alerts page.

10/22/21, 8:28 a.m.

A Silver Alert has been issued at the request of the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office for Neil Kiemele, of Cavalier.

Kiemele is an 18-year-old caucasian male, 6’1″ tall, weighs 225 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday at 10 p.m. in Cavalier. Kiemele is autistic and could possibly be on foot, and is likely wearing dark clothing and a camouflage hoodie.

Authorities ask if you have any information on Kiemele’s whereabouts to contact the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office at 701-265-4122.

You can also get more information on statewide alerts and the state’s alert system at www.ndresponse.gov/alert.