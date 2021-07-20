Update: Missing woman located

Update: Sharon Marsden has been located near Grenora. Authorities say they are working on reuniting Marsden with her family.

Original Story:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Minot woman.

Sharon Ann Marsden was last seen leaving her residence located in the 900 block of 24th Avenue Northwest in Minot on July 19th around 8 a.m. Marsden was supposed to pick her husband up from the hospital on July 20th, but never showed up.

Marsden is described as 5’4″, 200 pounds, with green eyes and gray shoulder-length hair. She may have been wearing brown dress pants and a purple pullover at the time she was last seen. She may also be wearing red-rimmed glasses.

Marsden may be traveling in a 2017 Maroon colored Chrysler Pacifica with ND license 440CAX.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.