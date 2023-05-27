UPDATE: 5/27, 3:22 p.m. — Per the ND Department of Emergency Services, the Silver Alert has been canceled. Michael Morse has been safely located in Mandan by law enforcement officials.

ORIGINAL STORY: Posted 5/27, 2:51 p.m.

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — At the request of the Mandan Police Department, a Silver Alert has been issued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol regarding the disappearance of 70-year-old Michael James Morse.

According to a press release from the ND Department of Emergency Services, Morse is originally from Moorhead, Minnesota, but was last seen on May 27, 2023, at 7:00 a.m in Mandan. He is currently believed to be driving a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Minnesota License Plate Number CGE315.

Morse is not currently in possession of his cell phone or wallet, and was last seen wearing shorts, a button-up shirt, and blue tennis shoes. He is 5’10, weighs 210 pounds, is balding, and has gray hair and blue eyes. The release states that Morse has a medical condition that makes him confused in regard to locations.

If you have any information regarding Morse’s location, please contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.