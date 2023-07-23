BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and ND BCI have issued a Silver Alert for a Valley City man who went missing on Sunday morning.

According to the NDHP, 56-year-old of Rory Rupp of Valley City has multiple medical conditions which impair his judgment, behavior, and ability to live independently. He was last seen leaving the Sheyenne Saint Raphael Care Facility at around 5:00 a.m.

Rupp is a white male who is 5’6, and weighs 137 pounds. He has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie sweatshirt, and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding Rupp’s disappearance, please contact the Valley City Police Department at (701)-845-3110.