UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for Wishek woman canceled, woman found safe

UPDATE from North Dakota Highway Patrol, 7:31 p.m. Sunday Sept. 19:

The Silver Alert issued on September 19, 2021 has been cancelled. Marjorie Burton has been SAFELY located in Jamestown by law enforcement officials.

——

A silver alert has been issued for 88-year-old Marjorie M. Burton. She is 5’5”, 121 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a rose print white shirt with dark pants.

Burton was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in Wishek, North Dakota with her husband, 95-year-old Jack Burton, who is 5’9″, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a brown sweater with black pants.

Marjorie Burton is believed to be traveling in a 2018 White Ford Fusion, ND Plate 469AVP.

According to the Wishek Police Department, the vehicle is registered to her husband. Marjorie is considered vulnerable due to recent surgery and dementia. Jack is incapable of caring for Marjorie for long periods of time. The couple may be headed to Jamestown, the City of LaMoure, Edgeley, or Canada.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Wishek PD at 701-452-2469.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 5-1-1

To submit public tips, you may also call the ND Public Tip line: 701-452-2469.