NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A Silver Alert has been issued asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old from Stanley, ND, Landon Shuffelen.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and North Dakota BCI, Landon is four feet tall, weighs 55 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on July 10 at 10:10 p.m. at 314 1st Street SE in Stanley. He was seen on foot wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt, red shorts, and no shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Stanley Police Department at 701-628-2677.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at www.ndresponse.gov/alert.