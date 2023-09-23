NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Eight individuals — including two juveniles — have been injured as the result of a collision occurring north of Makoti.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol,at approximately 5:49 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, a Lincoln Navigator was traveling south on 338th Street Northwest (County Road 9) when it failed to stop at an intersection marked with a stop sign. This caused it to strike a second vehicle — a Toyota Rav4 — before rolling and coming to rest on its top.

One of the Lincoln’s occupants was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the accident. Three of the car’s passengers — a 45-year-old male from New Town, a 41-year-old woman from New Town, and a 36-year-old female — were seriously injured in the collision. Another three individuals in the vehicle — a 65-year-old female and two juveniles (a 10-month old girl and 5-year-old boy) sustained minor injuries. All occupants of the Lincoln were transported to Trinity Health in Minot by local ambulances.

Both of the individuals in the Rav4 — an 80-year-old woman and 81-year-old man from Elida, New Mexico — also suffered minor injuries, and were transported by a personal vehicle to Trinity Health.

The crash currently remains under investigation.