NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Following a series of Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspections in late 2022, six Dollar General stores in western North Dakota were found to have amassed 32 violations in a two-month period, leading to a proposed $2.5 million in penalties.

The stores are located in Minot, Garrison, Tioga, Casselton, Hillsboro and Killdeer.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA was alerted to possible safety violations at the stores by state fire marshals and public complaints.

OSHA opened inspections of the locations between late October and late December 2022 and found exit routes, doors, fire extinguishers and electrical panels blocked as well as unsafely stacked merchandise.

At the Minot store in particular, OSHA inspectors said at least six store employees suffered exposure to toxic vapors —three of whom sought medical treatment — after several chemical containers ruptured and their contents mixed in December 2022. In this instance, the agency cited Dollar General for not providing employees with adequate respiratory protection and personal protective equipment and for failing to train employees on safe handling of hazardous chemicals and proper clean-up.

You can read OSHA’s citation documents below:

Dollar General stores in three other states were also investigated for workplace safety violations and face fines.

According to OSHA, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC are located in Goodlettsville, Tennessee and operate about 19,000 stores and 28 distribution centers in 47 states and employ more than 173,000 workers.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.