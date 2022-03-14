SkyWest Airlines has been ordered by the U.S. Department of Transportation to continue serving the Jamestown and Devils Lake areas until the end of its June 2023 contract.

In addition to North Dakota, the order also affects SkyWest service to 27 other communities in multiple states.

On March 9, SkyWest said it would discontinue service to the Jamestown Regional Airport and the Devils Lake Regional Airport in 90 days. The action would end a dozen weekly round-trip flights to and from Denver, Colorado.

On March 11, North Dakota’s congressional delegation wrote a joint letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, asking him to issue an order prohibiting SkyWest from terminating air service and requiring the airline to serve out the remainder of its contract through June 2023.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Representative Kelly Armstrong also urged the DOT to work to find future service for the Jamestown and Devils Lake communities.

“Access to continued, reliable commercial air service for Jamestown, Devils Lake, and the surrounding communities is necessary to continue economic growth and opportunities in the region and to meet the needs of the traveling public,” the joint letter read. “Air service demand in North Dakota has significantly increased from previous years. Notably, of the eight commercial service airports in North Dakota, Jamestown and Devils Lake airports are the only that have seen an increase in boardings year-over-year from January 2019. Clearly, now is not the time to cease commercial air service to these communities.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation has also put out a request for proposals from air carriers to serve the 29 communities that will be affected by SkyWest’s termination of service once its contracts with those communities officially end.