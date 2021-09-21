Slim Chickens breaks ground in new Williston Square

Slim Chickens breaks ground in Williston Square | Courtesy: Williston Economic Development

Williston Economic Development and the City of Williston broke ground in Williston Square on Tuesday for the newest restaurant coming to the city — Slim Chickens.

In a Facebook post, Williston Economic Development said Slim Chickens is expected to open in February 2022.

Williston Square is an 800-acre development on the former site of the Sloulin Field International Airport. Plans for the square include a hospital and clinic, civic center, shopping and restaurants, residential homes and apartment buildings.

