Slim Chickens breaks ground in new Williston Square

Williston Economic Development and the City of Williston broke ground in Williston Square on Tuesday for the newest restaurant coming to the city — Slim Chickens.

In a Facebook post, Williston Economic Development said Slim Chickens is expected to open in February 2022.

Williston Square is an 800-acre development on the former site of the Sloulin Field International Airport. Plans for the square include a hospital and clinic, civic center, shopping and restaurants, residential homes and apartment buildings.