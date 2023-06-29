MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — It may have sounded like the start to an early Fourth of July fireworks show Thursday morning as demolition crews for Montana-Dakota Utilities took down a smokestack, boiler and coal bunker at the former Heskett power station near Mandan.

The remaining smokestack at the Heskett Power Station near Mandan topples as part of a demolition project at the facility June 29. (MDU video)

As part of the decommissioning and demolition of the retired Heskett Station Unit 1 and Unit 2 power generating facilities near Mandan, the structures came down with a bang that rattled windows at nearby homes and left a little cloud of dust briefly lingering in the air.

The Heskett Station site was blocked off by law enforcement at the 38th Street entrance off Highway 1806 during the demolition process.

Once demolition is completed, the site will be cleaned up and restored — work that is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The first of the two smokestacks at Heskett was brought down during a December 2022 demolition.

R.M. Heskett Station Units 1 and 2 were coal-fired generating units for MDU. Combined, the units produced about 100 megawatts of electricity.

Heskett’s Unit 1 went online in 1954, at that time with a 25-megawatt capacity.

In 1963, MDU installed a larger unit with a 75-megawatt capacity.

In February 2022, MDU ended production of coal-powered electricity at the Heskett Station.