BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The haze is lifting a bit, but air quality in western North Dakota is still considered unhealthy in several locations, according to the most recent air quality index maps.

The thick, hazy air Tuesday and the lighter air today are due primarily to smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires.

The current AirNow Fire and Smoke Map indicates the air quality levels in the Kenmare, Ryder, Watford City, Dunn Center and Stanton areas are “unhealthy,” meaning the particles in the air are well above what are considered normal or safe levels.

In the Bismarck and Medora areas, the air quality level is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” meaning those with difficulty breathing should restrict outdoor activity.

For the Bottineau and Karlsruhe areas and to the east, the air quality levels are “moderate.”

You can access the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map here for additional information.