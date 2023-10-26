BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Longtime residents can tell you from experience that North Dakota rarely eases into a season. One day, it’s fall. The next day, it’s full-blown winter.

So, welcome to the 2023 North Dakota winter, even though, astronomically, it doesn’t start until December 21 this year.

I-94 near Dickinson, looking east. (NDDOT Highway Cam)

Northwest and South Central North Dakota residents know better. No travel is advised at this point in a corner of the northwest part of the state with Williston smack in the middle of that area.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation road conditions map shows snow-covered highways in the northern half of the state from the western border to just east of Devils Lake.

According to numerous transportation department highway cams, I-94 west of Bismarck is snow and ice-covered with flurries noticeable accumulations in places.

US 2 near Ray, looking east. (NDDOT Highway Cam)

I-94 east of Bismarck is snow-dusted and frost-covered.

According to KX Meteorologist Stone Schafer, Most of North Dakota remains under a Winter Storm Warning until 7:00 a.m. Friday., while a narrow strip of eastern North Dakota is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1:00 p.m., Friday.

In the warning area, 5 to 12 inches of snow are likely.

Unofficial snowfall reports up through last night show about 6 inches have already fallen in the Minot area, about 7 inches in the Williston area, about 7 inches in Crosby and Watford City.

Overnight temperatures were in the 20s and 30s.

Once we hit Friday, the storm system should be leaving or out of the state, leaving behind mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s.