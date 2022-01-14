Snow removal becoming challenging in Minot as it continues to fall

As the snow fell over many cities, snow removal has become a major priority. In Minot, city officials are urging residents to be patient and cooperative.

Minot saw several inches of snow Thursday night topping off an already icy ground. City officials say snow removal is a little challenging this year because of the back-to-back snowstorms.

In fact, according to Public Information Officer Derek Hackett, crews haven’t stopped clearing the city since the first snow fell around Thanksgiving.

They expect it to take a few days to completely remove snow subject to clear skies.

“We have to stick to our plans, that’s snow routes, hills, school zones, residential then pedestrian right of ways we stick to that we’ll get to it as fast as we can. We appreciate everyone’s patience. Move your vehicle if you can off the street that will be helpful, pull your garbage cans off the streets when it’s not your collection day. Allow us to widen the road, give us more space to store the snow, and then things will be alright,” Hackett said.

Hackett thinks the removal could take up to 60 hours.