Soccer: Bismarck and Century set to add a new chapter to their rivalry

Boys’ soccer is set to kick off the fall sports season Friday night, but the WDA will open league play with maybe the best matchup on paper in 2021.

Bismarck and Century will open up their conference season with a rematch from last year’s state title game. The Patriots are the team that is coming off of a state championship win, but these programs seem to find themselves lifting a trophy at the end more times than not with a combined 10 titles. Getting off to a good start against their rival is what Century will be looking for.

“You better bring you ‘A’ game otherwise you’re going to go home with a loss,” says head coach Ryan Okerson. “They have bragging rights because they do play together. A lot of these kids are on the traveling teams, so you have to bring what you got every game when you play BHS. It doesn’t matter talent-wise. Just whoever wants it more seems to get it.”

As for the Demons, players are using last year’s title game loss as revenge. Head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis has other ideas of how he wants this season to start, with a defense-first style, and making sure to tire out his opponent.

“For us to win the ball as fast as we can,” says head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis. “And offensively it’s forced us to score goals, to basically play our football. Play possession-based soccer and be able to attack”

“There’s a lot of fans,” says junior Owen Haase. “It brings a lot of energy. Crosstown, everyone knows each other. We’ve all been playing in the summer with each other on the summer teams. It’s just when it comes to season, you guys just really want to get against each other and see who’s the better one.”