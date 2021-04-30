Soccer: Minot stays perfect against Jamestown, Mandan edges Legacy, Century grabs first win of the season

Six of the seven teams in the WDA were back in action on Friday, with Minot putting their perfect record on the line, while Mandan looks to keep pace.
Friday Scores:
Minot (8), Jamestown (0)
Mandan (2), Legacy (1)
Century (2), St. Mary’s (1)
