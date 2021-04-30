Soccer: Minot stays perfect against Jamestown, Mandan edges Legacy, Century grabs first win of the season

A group of bi-partisan U.S. Senators, including North Dakota Senator John Hoeven, joined t he U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff and the Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command today visiting Minot Air Force Base.

As part of the Defense Appropriations and Armed Services committees - two committees helping fund the military - they toured the base to review its dual nuclear missions.

It was all a part of securing nuclear modernization efforts to support funding and timely upgrades.

One, specifically, is a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile that's expected to be completed by 2036.

Lawmakers from New Hampshire, Maine, Nebraska and Iowa all made the trip today.

"Whenever I come back from a trip like this my wife says, 'well what did you see? What impressed you the most?'" Senator Angus King of Maine said. "And I have to say, what impressed me the most was the young people that we saw [who were] incredibly professional, proud, dedicated, patriotic."

"This is about supporting Minot Air Force Base, specifically, the men and women here that serve and do a fantastic job. But these folks," Sen. Hoeven said, pointing to his fellow Senators.

"They're working for for all of our military and that's so important because they not only defend this nation. Our military defends freedom and liberty in the world."