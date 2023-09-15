BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — In North Dakota…. Animal Cruelty is intentionally engaging in animal cruelty, whether its mutilating an animal or breaking an animal’s bones.

And here, it’s a class C Felony — a minimum of two years in prison.

Over the last few weeks, a video has been circulating in the Bismarck/Mandan area, showing what appears to be young men mutilating a cat and burning a bird.

This was shared over social media by the boys who allegedly did the acts near Menoken.

This is in the Burleigh County Sheriff’s jurisdiction, and the multiple incidents are still under investigation.

KX News has reached out to the sheriffs multiple times, but we have not received any information.

We will keep you updated when more information is released…. and if charges are filed in this case.