Softball: Des Lacs-Burlington depending on depth in 2021

The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers softball team is having early success sitting at a perfect 6-0 this season.

Head Coach Peggy Person says a big key to success this year is her girls having a next girl up mentality.

“Our Starting catcher, she wasn’t able to play the first two games so we had a young girl step right up and Laney Wahus did a great job,” said Head Coach Peggy Person.

“It’s really important, especially this year, you never know who could get quarantined or get injured, and so I think knowing multiple positions just makes the team stronger as a whole,” adds Senior second baseman Addyson Hughes.

“Diversity in our playing is very important and with our younger players stepping up and filling some of those roles, its been a big key in our success ,” said senior pitcher Brooklyn Benno.

The Lakers return to their home field tomorrow against MLS.

