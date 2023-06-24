BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)–Saturday’s rain put a damper on thousands of people who were in Bismarck to swing a bat this weekend.

Rather than playing a full day of softball, crew chiefs with the McQuade Softball Tournament pulled the plug on Saturday morning just after the first two rounds got started as the rain simply didn’t let up. Instead, team representatives were told to show up at the Elks Club on Saturday afternoon to draw cards.

During this session, the high card won each drawing, and the men and women from all 14 divisions found out if they’d be in the tournament for the final round of bracket play on Sunday. This isn’t the first time such an incident has occurred, either: the same situation happened ten years ago, when teams ended up having to draw for winners during the rainy weekend.

“We have people who traveled from out of state who probably lost out in the card draw today,” says Tournament Co-Director Mike Wolf, “and they’re not even going to get to play one game in this tournament, We really feel bad for that — but at the same time, we can control a lot of things, but there’s one thing we can’t control, and that’s the weather.”

Wolf says if the rain lets up overnight, grounds crews will be out early Sunday morning to begin drying out the diamonds in hopes of getting them ready for players before the championship rounds.