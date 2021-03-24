Softball: Rugby ready to start their first year at varsity

The Rugby Panthers Softball team is set to begin their first season moving up to the Varsity level.

Head Coach Miriah Yoder is also in her first season as the coach of the Panthers. She is going back to the basics and teaching fundamentals while also creating a fun environment. But Yoder feels confidence will be key in this transition from JV to Varsity.

“You know you just have to be confident in your ability and your teammate ability and know that they have your back and you have their back, and whatever happens, happens and we’re having fun and being confident with it,” says Head Coach Miriah Yoder.

“We’re supposed to keep our heads high, and it’s our first year and just have fun with it and just try our hardest and just work as a team and it will be fun,” says Senior Outfielder Tesha Sobolik

“Just have fun that’s the biggest thing right now, we haven’t even really touched a bat yet so we’re just trying to get everything down,” says Senior Brooke Anderson.