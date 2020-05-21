Soldiers reunited with families after almost year

Five soldiers were welcomed back to North Dakota Thursday evening.

Their families stood in anticipation for their loved ones to return after being deployed in Iraq and Kuwait for almost a year.

“Well, we get to have him at home for about three months before he goes back to college. So we’re super excited and right now, I can’t wait to give him a big hug,” shared Lynn Fischer, a mother of one of the soldiers.

The wait was finally over. They were greeted by their parents, siblings, spouses and a special guest, Gov. Doug Burgum.

After being apart for so long some found it very surreal.

“I’ve been really anxious for the last couple weeks knowing that it was coming close. And honestly, it doesn’t quite feel real yet so I’m probably going to hold on to him real tight for a couple, couple weeks here,” shared McKenzie Bulmhagen, the wife of a first lieutenant.

The five soldiers were deployed to serve as a bridge training team. They were tasked with the mission to train, advise and assist the Iraq Army Bridge Corps.

The finished product — a 50-meter bridge system.

But the distance didn’t stop the love of family.

“The technology has been great. We’ve been able to talk to him, which has been very helpful, obviously not the same as seeing him in person,” shared Fischer.

After being apart for almost a year, newlyweds Ryan and Mckenzie are excited to get started in their lives as a married couple.

“We’re going to go look at the house that we bought. Yeah, we bought a house while he was gone. We’re going to move,” shared the Blumhagens.

This is the first time since 2017 that soldiers returned to North Dakota in uniform.