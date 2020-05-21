Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Soldiers reunited with families after almost year

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Five soldiers were welcomed back to North Dakota Thursday evening.

Their families stood in anticipation for their loved ones to return after being deployed in Iraq and Kuwait for almost a year.

“Well, we get to have him at home for about three months before he goes back to college. So we’re super excited and right now, I can’t wait to give him a big hug,” shared Lynn Fischer, a mother of one of the soldiers.

The wait was finally over. They were greeted by their parents, siblings, spouses and a special guest, Gov. Doug Burgum.

After being apart for so long some found it very surreal.

“I’ve been really anxious for the last couple weeks knowing that it was coming close. And honestly, it doesn’t quite feel real yet so I’m probably going to hold on to him real tight for a couple, couple weeks here,” shared McKenzie Bulmhagen, the wife of a first lieutenant.

The five soldiers were deployed to serve as a bridge training team. They were tasked with the mission to train, advise and assist the Iraq Army Bridge Corps.

The finished product — a 50-meter bridge system.

But the distance didn’t stop the love of family.

“The technology has been great. We’ve been able to talk to him, which has been very helpful, obviously not the same as seeing him in person,” shared Fischer.

After being apart for almost a year, newlyweds Ryan and Mckenzie are excited to get started in their lives as a married couple.

“We’re going to go look at the house that we bought. Yeah, we bought a house while he was gone. We’re going to move,” shared the Blumhagens.

This is the first time since 2017 that soldiers returned to North Dakota in uniform.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Return from Kuwait

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return from Kuwait"

Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir"

Postgrad Procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Postgrad Procession"

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Rummage Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rummage Sales"

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mail-in Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-in Voting"

Unemployment Claims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Claims"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Remote Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remote Work"

Rural Bridge Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Bridge Problems"

Assisted Living Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Assisted Living Facilities"

Fireworks Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Plan"

WSC To Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC To Reopen"

Kirkwood Checkin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kirkwood Checkin"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20"

Wednesday's Forecast: Chances for severe storms in the west

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Chances for severe storms in the west"

Life Hacks: Waking up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Waking up"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge