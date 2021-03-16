Some North Dakota cities could soon lose their metro-area status

The Office of Management and Budget is considering raising the threshold for a town to be considered a “metropolitan statistical area.”

144 cities across the country could lose their designation as a metro-area if the requirements are changed.

The threshold currently sits at 50,000 people, but could soon be raised to 100,000.

Sen. John Hoeven says changing the threshold could result in funding losses for block grants, pay rates for federal employees and Medicare reimbursement for hospitals.

He also tells us he sent a letter to OMB, urging them not to make this change.

“I think it goes a little bit to that mindset of urban America versus rural America. I think sometimes they forget all the things that we do out in the rural part of our country, whether it’s our farmers, our ranchers, energy development, all these different things that are so important. I think sometimes in Washington, D.C. they just get focused on big states,” said Hoeven.

Bismarck, Grand Forks and even Minot could all be affected.

