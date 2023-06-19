The minimum wage rose in more than half of states this year. Here’s where everything stands now. (Getty Images)

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A number of North Dakota sales tax exemptions were passed by the recent North Dakota Legislature, and the Tax Commissioner’s Office wants you to be aware of the changes — they could save you money.

The tax office has a downloadable PDF report entitled, “Sales and Special Taxes Newsletter: 2023 Legislative Recap,” that outlines the changes and exemptions state lawmakers made to sales tax law. Among the changes that take effect July 1:

Baby diapers are exempt from the state sales and use tax. The exemption applies to both disposable and reusable diapers designed to be worn by children. There is already an exemption from the state sales and use tax for adult diapers.

Purchases by qualified senior citizen organizations are exempt from the state sales and use tax. There are certain requirements to qualify as a senior citizen organization and you have to apply for an exemption number and certificate.

Materials used to construct, expand, or make an environmental upgrade to a renewable feedstock refinery are exempt from the state sales and use tax. There are certain requirements that must be met to qualify for and receive the tax exemption.

Raw materials, single-use product contact systems, and reagents used directly in North Dakota biologic manufacturing are exempt from the state sales and use tax. There are certain requirements that must be met to qualify for and receive the tax exemption.

Materials used to construct, expand, or upgrade a facility that refines renewable feedstock into sustainable aviation fuel are exempt. There are certain requirements that must be met to qualify for and receive the tax exemption.

The sunset date for the sales and use tax exemption for materials used to construct a new fertilizer or chemical processing plant in North Dakota is removed, making this exemption ongoing. There are certain requirements that must be met to qualify for and receive the tax exemption.

Disabled veteran's surviving spouse exemption on the state motor vehicle excise tax. The exemption to apply to a remarried surviving spouse. The exemption will also apply to a surviving spouse of a veteran who is determined to qualify for United States Department of Veterans Affairs disability and indemnity compensation after the veteran's death.

Enrolled tribal members are exempt from the motor vehicle excise tax. Tribal members whose primary residence is on a reservation were already exempted. The update by the Legislature clarifies that a purchase of a motor vehicle by an enrolled tribal member whose primary residence is within the exterior boundaries of any reservation in North Dakota is exempt from the motor vehicle excise tax.

"Buyer's premium" on auto auction purchases exempted from the motor vehicle excise tax. The Legislature amended the definition of motor vehicle purchase price to exclude any charges or fees paid for auction services, often referred to as a buyer's premium. Starting July 1, 2023, these fees will not be part of the taxable purchase price of a motor vehicle.

You can read and download the full details of these and other tax-related changes that take effect July here.

If you have questions, you can contact the North Dakota Office Of The State Tax Commissioner’s Office by email at salestax@nd.gov, or calling 701-328-1246.