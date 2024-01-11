BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— “I never saw myself sitting in this position. I’ll tell you that.” Dave Draovitch is referring to his title of Bismarck Police Chief. 2024 marks his 35th year on the force.

The Minot native said being a police officer is the only career he’s given serious thought to, mostly due to a major influence in his life: His late father and former Minot Police Chief Dan Draovitch. “We had a really good relationship. He really helped me and taught me how to do things and how to act and what is expected of a police officer. Every once in a while, I’ll still get called Dan. I mean, he passed away in 2015, but he’s still very well remembered,” a smiling Draovitch said.



Draovitch said the camaraderie he saw between his father and the officers with whom he worked appealed to him. “When college came, trying to decide what to do, I took up criminal justice and I really enjoyed it and the rest is history, I guess,” he said.

Before working in Bismarck, Draovitch worked in Devil’s Lake for five years. Even if he’d wanted to, he wouldn’t have been allowed to work for the Minot Police Department, as his dad was a high-ranking official at the time. In 1989, Dave Draovitch moved to Bismarck, joined the force and worked his way up. “So, I started off as a patrol officer. Everybody that comes here does and I loved working patrol,” Draovitch explained.



Now, instead of a daily beat, he oversees the daily happenings of the Bismarck Police Department. As to why he believes he never thought he’d be chief, Draovitch says he can’t really explain it, saying only: “I just always wanted to be a good police officer. It was always my goal,” he pointed out.

Though he’s the “top cop” in the department, Draovitch said it’d be a crime to try and run things by himself. “The lieutenants, the deputy chiefs and I are considered the executive staff of the department. I really rely on them for advice,” he said. He also relies on them in tough times and when criticism comes his way. “I’m not going to please everybody. No police officer is, no chief is. So, where I’ve just focused on is what is the most important thing now and how do we move in that direction,” Draovitch said.



Draovitch also said his family helps him stay focused — in particular, his wife, who is a retired police officer. The chief acknowledged it won’t be long before the gold badge comes off, but even when that day comes, he said he’ll help support those making up that thin blue line.



Not only was Chief Draovitch’s father a police chief, but his wife’s father, Ed Anderson, was Fargo Police Chief for 20 years, serving on the department for 40 years.