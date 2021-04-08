Someone You Should Know: From school teacher to state trooper

From the classroom to the patrol car, a woman’s career path changed quite a bit when she chose to make a big switch.



Now, 18 years later, she’s still an educator … just in a different way.

“It always fascinated me to some extent.”



That’s how Christa Kovarik explains what led her to law enforcement.



“The patrol car when I saw it growing up was like… I was in awe of it,” she said. “I always thought it was awesome. You don’t see many state troopers, we’re few and far between it seems like.”



Trooper Kovarik is one of just seven women on the North Dakota Highway Patrol, out of 140 sworn officers.



She has a master’s degree in education and taught for three years before she traded in books for a badge.



All state troopers are certified in emergency response.



With years of volunteering at ambulance services, she gets to put her experience and education skills to good use to teach the emergency responder program to fellow or soon-to-be troopers.



“Being the teacher in me, I still get to educate the public whether it’s through courses, through the alive at 25, EMR courses, traffic stops.”



While she teaches, she learns, too.



She recently became a drone pilot on the department’s crash reconstruction team, adding a new level of investigation to her 13 years of crash recon.



Stationed in the northwest region, you may see her along the highways anywhere from Minot to Garrison or even as far as Sheridan County.



When out patrolling her duty is, of course, to look for traffic violations.



But for her, it’s more than just a piece of paper.



“The public thinks we love to write tickets,” she said. “That is not, perse, what we love to do. What I love is to help the public. I like to educate the people.”

Christa Kovarik is outgoing, positive and a hard worker. All of which help her to fulfill her commitment to the State Highway Patrol.



She is a State Trooper that you should know.

Christa added that the department is actively recruiting for the rest of the month and encourages anyone, especially fellow ladies, to reach out to her.