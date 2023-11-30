BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Just like the color of the leaves, everything changes with time.

In November of 2020, KX News spoke with traveling nurse Helene Neville, who came to North Dakota to help with the COVID pandemic.



“I think I cried every day at work. People that passed away, their loved ones weren’t able to come in,” Neville said. In that same year, to say the least, Neville’s days would change, being diagnosed with stage four Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. “At the time I was diagnosed, it had already spread to my liver and spleen. It was 100% in my bone marrow,” Neville explained.

“And so, they had to get rid of the calcium which was all in my blood. [They] sent me home to get my affairs in order and I got COVID. And so, this eight weeks they gave me, six of those weeks were fighting the hyper-calcemia, the calcium, then I had sepsis,” Neville said.



Remarkably, Neville went into remission in May of 2021. But before that and after once asking her new neighbor Melissa Chalupa to jump-start her car, on Christmas Eve of 2020, Neville received a gift she still cherishes. “I was let out of the hospital. I was in my second round of chemo. And when I got home, I couldn’t make my bed, I was so weak. I found Melissa’s phone number and I called and said: ‘Do you remember me? Could you come over and make my bed?’

And she did and brought Christmas dinner for me,” Neville said.



“I think part of it was just realizing having a horrible diagnosis and being alone, you know, you don’t have family in town and it’s the holidays, my heart just kind of went out to her. And you know, if I could help make it special, I would,” Chalupa explained.



Having had a family member lose their battle with cancer, Chalupa had a good understanding of what Neville was fighting, all while being impressed by her resilience. “I couldn’t imagine going through everything she’s gone through and still have such a positive outlook on life and just loves to live life to the fullest,” Chalupa said.



Neville continues to do that, now with a running journey called Bridges of Hope, raising awareness and sharing her story. “The bridges are symbolic of connection, joining, uniting, and then I looked for the most iconic bridges. Golden Gate and then after I do that, I’ll fly to New York and do the Brooklyn Bridge,” Neville said.



To summarize their experience together, Neville believes it’s been all about faith. “You either have faith or fear. You can’t have both and I went the direction of faith,” Neville said.

