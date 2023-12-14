BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— “There’s nothing like the miracle of seeing babies being born,” said Dr. Kathleen Perkerewicz, an obstetrician and gynecologist with Sanford Health. Dr. Perkerewicz has been working with families all her life, but not all of it in a healthcare setting. “I did social work for 11 years,” Perkerewicz explained.



She said she got burned out and thought about becoming a doctor but she was hesitant. “I never thought I was smart enough to be a physician. So, I decided I would take some classes and if I did well enough, I would go for it,” Perkerewicz said. She went for it and has been at Sanford for more than 20 years. One of her colleagues, registered nurse Paulette Jorgenson, has been at Sanford for nearly 40 years. She, too, started in social work.



“Even when I was a little kid, I was wanting to fix everybody and, you know, I’ve just always had a passion for helping,” Jorgenson said. She spent many of those years helping deliver babies.

She said her personal experience influenced her eventual decision to become a lactation consultant. “I didn’t want anybody else to have to go through what I went through. So, I was hoping to help,” Jorgenson explained.



Perkerewicz and Jorgenson say amid the ups and downs of this line of work, they know they can rely on their colleagues for support. “From the labor and delivery nurses to our postpartum nurses, to the lactation team, we all work together well,” Jorgenson said. None of this is possible without each other. So, I think we are a great team,” Dr. Perkerewicz said.



That team is looking forward to hopefully delivering a New Year’s baby, which requires good timing and a little bit of luck. “It is exciting and it used to be the competition, you know, who has the New Year’s baby,” Jorgenson said. “And we’re like, OK. Push now,” Perkerewicz said.



Regardless of the day or year, these two experts will continue to deliver on their promise: Helping families to have a healthy start and beyond.