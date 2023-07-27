BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Children love to dream. They love to dream about their future, possibly becoming someone famous like Tiger Woods. When he was young, Michael Herzog dreamt, but he didn’t know exactly what he’d do with his life. However, with his parents both working at a golf course, he had a good read on where his ball of life would lie.



“I kinda had an early inkling that I guess I would be pursuing golf in some fashion,” Michael Herzog said. The Minnesota native said he played his first game of golf at the age of five and continued playing in middle school through college at the University of North Dakota. Afterward, Herzog became a certified PGA pro. “I had various opportunities working as an assistant in the cities at some prominent clubs. What led me here to Bismarck was an opportunity to teach and grow the game and expand it,” Herzog said.



Among his experiences, Herzog was the men’s golf teacher at U-Mary as well as the head golf pro at Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck. But two years ago, Herzog says he wanted more freedom. Now, he makes his own hours, offering more opportunities to aspiring golfers by way of the Michael Herzog Golf Academy. “It’s been extremely busy. I just finished up a four-day camp in Beulah with our own 23 kids and having this opportunity now, it’s just been awesome,” Herzog said.



Though he’ll teach anyone willing to learn, Herzog said he particularly enjoys teaching younger golfers, because he believes the game of golf teaches a lot of life skills. “Learning to be honest when you play the game, you’re your own referee. What’s also nice is that they’re able to meet others,” Herzog explained. While a lot of Herzog’s success comes from his skill, it also comes from his support system. “My fiancee Stacy has been a huge help,” Herzog pointed out.



With the support, passion and skills required, Herzog said he’ll work to make sure the amount of effort he puts into teaching the game of golf is anything but par for the course.