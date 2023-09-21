MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET)— Students at Fort Lincoln Elementary School were not singing “Three Blind Mice” or “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” but they were vocalizing things like “ta-ta” and “tee-tee.” The students were learning about rhythms in music by way of the Kodaly method. It was founded by Hungarian composer Zoltan Kodaly (1862-1967).



“He and his grad students and his crew sort of felt that their Hungarian culture was being lost and so they researched a lot of the Hungarian folk songs and decided on a method of teaching music to their students within the elementary setting,” Fort Lincoln Elementary School teacher Nicole Bernier said.



Bernier says the Kodaly method consists of Solfege, (Do-Re-Mi, etc.) as well as hand signs, and specific ways of teaching rhythm. Instead of teaching concepts of music or just letting students sing and play, Bernier says the Kodaly method ties it all together. “They’re really becoming musicians which is really fun to watch. They improvise, they compose, they sing, they dance, they do all of it,” Bernier said.



Bernier came close to not doing any of it in the classroom, first majoring in the music industry.

“And I sort of started thinking that I might wanna do education around my junior year. And so, I observed Nancy Weiser who was a Kodaly teacher and elementary school specialist in the Fargo school district. And I watched her for that one hour and I was hooked,” Bernier said.



She’s been hooked and passionate ever since and her students see and experience that passion every day. “She’s really nice and every time we do an activity, she adds a little bit of fun-ness and it’s really fun to sing and dance,” Mariah Miller, a Fort Lincoln Elementary second-grade student, said. “And we do ‘Sol,’ we do stuff with our hands and we do a bunch of activities and we have to move around a lot,” said second-grader Lux Kovacevich. “It’s really fun.”



While it can be fun teaching music, Bernier says it’s more than that. “[It’s] definitely my passion.

Music gives them that creative outlet that a lot of them need in order to just feel whole as a person I think,” Bernier said.

In addition to working at Fort Lincoln Elementary, Bernier teaches at the University of Mary.