Someone You Should Know: Surrey family reflects on one year with quintuplets & as a family of nine

They say their family drew a bigger crowd at the state fair than some of the exhibits, and with five babies, a toddler, and an eight-year-old under one roof, a doctor suggested an app to help them keep track of schedules.



We’re talking about a family in Surrey … who, you may remember, had quintuplets last year.



“As you can see, they are everywhere, and into everything, at every waking minute,” Joshua Hulen said.



He and his wife Megan say this past year has been a whirlwind.



“Chaotic, really chaotic. But a learning experience, for sure. At least that’s how I feel,” Megan said to Joshua. “I don’t know about you but every milestone we’ve had to re-learn how to do them.”



Big brothers Jacob and Matthew are eight and three and it’s been a learning experience for them, too.



Just a year ago their siblings, Allison, Adam, Chloe, Emma, and Madison were all fast asleep when I came to visit.



Now, not so much.



“They have all of this space to play and yet somehow they still end up in one spot in this dogpile on top of each other,” said Megan. “And I really didn’t expect that, I kind of thought that they would be happy to have their space and to kind of do their own thing or get away from each other but it’s like, it’s like they’re drawn to each other, it’s really funny.”



Joshua said with a smile, “I’m not supposed to say it, but it’s like a litter of puppies.”



It is, it actually is,” Megan agreed.



Or some days, it’s more like a circus, which was the perfect theme for the quints’ first birthday party.



In the past 13 months, they’ve all marked huge milestones. Some are really helpful; like holding their own bottles or sleeping through the night.



Others have them on the go at all times and warm the hearts of Mom and Dad.



“Well, all five said da-da first. So, obviously, that’s a bright moment for dad,” Joshua said.



Megan laughed, “Yeah, he’s way too happy about it.”



“We’re seven for seven children all saying dad first,” said Joshua.



Megan added, “I tried really hard and it just didn’t happen but that’s okay.”



“Baby number eight,” Joshua said, to which Megan replied, “Ha! He’s crazy.”



He’s not crazy, he’s just kidding.



Already, the boy of the group has taken his first steps and their home is a bit hectic but there are signs of fun, learning, and love all over.



The delivery of the Hulen Quintuplets piqued interest from all over the world and despite what some of the stories said, “We’re happy. We love every one of them. And we don’t regret a thing. We’re truly blessed that they’re all happy and healthy. Yes, it’s exhausting, but it’s 100 percent worth it.”



Each of them is starting to show more and more personality, family outings are becoming a bit more frequent, and a big move is coming up.



A new job opportunity for Joshua means the Hulens will hit the road to their home state of Missouri.



But, they’ll miss Surrey and the ‘North Dakota nice’ that so warmly welcomed their five additions.



“It wasn’t until recently, almost right up until their first birthday that we had to buy diapers,” Megan said. “We had so many diapers given to us. I don’t even think we’ve really had to buy clothes, either. It was an incredible help.”



And if you’re wondering, they go through about 30 diapers a day.



The Hulens are People You Should Know.