Someone You Should Know: The meaning behind this principal’s daily greeting

“I haven’t missed a day in five years.”

Attendance isn’t what Michael Bichler, the principal at St. Mary’s Academy, is referring to.



He’s talking about his daily greeting.



“I enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy seeing the kids and parents every morning and I just think it gets me and the students off to the right start.”



This is his fifth year as principal and on his first day, he welcomed the new classes of middle schoolers to school when he noticed someone would need to close a security gate at the entrance.



“And that just, day after day, is what I did and I remember one of the high school teachers at the time because we shared this building with the high school, one of the teachers asked, ‘Well how many days are you going to do this, Mr. Bichler?’ and I said, ‘Well I guess I’ll just keep doing it until I don’t do it anymore.'”

Even when the weather takes a turn for the worse, he doesn’t miss a day.

Like on this day — in subzero temperatures — where he had to get a bit creative to keep warm.

“The kids laugh at me. They sometimes ask ‘Why are you out here?’ and my response is ‘Because you’re out here,” Bichler said.

“Even in the worst conditions, he comes outside to say good morning and that shows he really cares about us,” seventh-grader Olivia Lundeen said.

“It makes me feel appreciated and cared about,” sixth-grader Aiden Lacher said.

That’s why what started out as just a daily safety measure to close the security gate became so much more.

“I get to see the demeanor of some students when they come in. Maybe sometimes a student isn’t as joyful as she normally is so right away it cues me in that something might be going on or something might be happening or something happened. It just gives me an opportunity to touch base with that student quickly,” Bichler said.

When he traded the classroom for administration, Bichler says he didn’t want to lose that connection with students.

After all, that’s why he chose this career, because of the kids — all 262 of them.

“It’s more of a family feel and that’s just because of the great families and kids and the staff that we have here at the academy, we’re all one big happy family,” he added.

Michael Bichler is Someone You Should Know.

Bichler has worked in education for 20 years.