Ian Cramer was charged Thursday with manslaughter, fleeing an officer, and 3 others, after a police pursuit ended in a crash that killed a North Dakota Sheriff’s deputy.

Deputy Paul Martin had just laid a tire deflation device on the road and was taking cover behind his squad car, according to court documents, when the incident occurred.

Ian Cramer, son of U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, does not have a lawyer at the time and he says due to the incident he will not be able to return to work at a local pizza shop

Leaving Judge Bobbi Weiler to appoint him a state lawyer, based on a lack of income.

And when State Attorney Todd Schwarz was asked about bond for Cramer he said:

“Yes your honor before I start off, it has come to my attention within the last 2 hours, Monday we’ll be amending to add in a possession of 3 grams of meth, 4 grams of coke, and numerous baggies of paraphernalia. Mr. Cramer is a multi-state offender. We have an extremely serious situation, looks like it’s complicated with drug usage as a result, we have a dead police officer. I’m going to ask for a 500 thousand cash bond,” said Schwarz.

Bond was granted, in addition to a drug patch testing program and no contact with the victim’s family.

A formal trial or next court date has not yet been set, as Cramer will be undergoing a mental health and psychological evaluation

