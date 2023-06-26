MARMARTH, N.D. (KXNET) — On Friday, June 23, Denbury Onshore LLC let state agencies know of a source water spill at an injection well they operate southwest of Marmarth.

According to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ), Denbury guessed that around 200 barrels, or 8,400 gallons, of source water flowed from an injection well pad, and had an impact on nearby range land. Source water is water from an underground formation, and is typically used for enhanced oil recovery.

The cause of the spill has been identified as a cracked pre-filter pot.

Members of the NDDEQ are working with Denbury to clean up the spill site. The investigation and remediation of the event will be monitored by both organizations.