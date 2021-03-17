Southern states on high alert for possible tornado outbreak

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Several states across the South are bracing for the possibility of intense tornadoes that travel for miles, winds that could reach hurricane strength and hail the size of baseballs.

The Wednesday storms pose the highest risk for a region that includes parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, The Storm Prediction Center said. The area in the bullseye for possible tornadoes is home to more than 8 million people and includes Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Jackson, Mississippi.

Forecasters predict the intense tornadoes to begin Wednesday afternoon across parts of Louisiana and Arkansas, before spreading eastward. The peak is anticipated for Wednesday evening across Mississippi and Alabama.

In parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, any storm cell that develops Wednesday afternoon “could quickly become a supercell capable of producing strong tornadoes,” the Storm Prediction Center warned.

Tornado watches Wednesday covered parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Parts of Oklahoma and Missouri will also be at risk of severe storms.

The threats include “numerous tornadoes,” with several “intense and long track,” as well as scattered damaging winds that could reach “hurricane force” strength, the Storm Prediction Center warned.

NewsNation Meterologist Gerard Jebaily said the wording that’s being used by the Storm Prediction Center are descriptors that aren’t used often.

“Only in the most intense situations do we see this sort of thing,” Jebaily said.

“Today, it’s pretty much a veritable powder keg,” Jebaily explained. “This is pretty much as high of conditions as you could get at, or the most ripe of conditions you can get for severe thunderstorms where tornadoes are not just a possibility, they’re a likelihood today. And there is a very good possibility that they could be strong, large, violent, and long-track, meaning long-lived.”

More than a dozen Alabama school systems canceled classes, planned online sessions or announced early dismissals because of the threat. More could be added to the list.

Communities across the South were also urging residents to know where their closest tornado shelters are.

In Jackson, Tennessee, officials said the Carl Perkins Civic Center and McKeller-Sipes Regional Airport will be open for citizens seeking shelter from severe weather starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Jackson is a city of about 67,000 people in West Tennessee.