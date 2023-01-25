NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Stargazers can rejoice. There’s a lot to look up to in the coming months.

A newly discovered comet is now visible until early February. It was only found in March of 2022. So, naturally, that’s a part of its technical name, Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF).

According to NASA, it’s the closest to earth on February 1st. You may need binoculars or a telescope to see this comet. And you’ll wanna look to the northern sky in the morning hours. The comet was last seen this close to earth around ten thousand years ago.

But if you love to see comets and miss this one, there’s another chance to see a different comet later in the year. That’s the 103p/Hartley comet. Its closest approach will be on September 26th.

If it’s meteor showers you’re into, the next period of high activity is only a few months away. The Lyrids will last from April 15th to April 29th. The predicted peak is on April 23rd. With this shower, you may see 10-15 Lyrids per hour but these are known for their bursts that could give up to 100 Lyrids per hour.

If you need something a little easier to spot in the sky, the next full moon isn’t too far away. Look for the Full Snow Moon on February 5th. The meaning of the name is fairly straightforward. It’s named after one of the snowiest months of the year.

The next full moon will be in March. That’s the worm moon on March 7th.