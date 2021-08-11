Special Agent Alex Droske testifies about shoes found in Isaak home, suspect vehicle

On day six of trial testimony in the Chad Isaak trial, the prosecution is tracking the movements of the suspected killer.

Anchor Brooke Williams has been following the trial all morning.

Wednesday, we got a timeline of events — from the time the prosecution believes the suspect parked that white Ford truck at a McDonald’s the morning of April 1 to the time he entered the RJR Maintenance and Management building, left in one of the victim’s vehicles and eventually returned to that McDonald’s parking lot.

We also got our first insight into how Isaak may be involved in the crime.

Video surveillance from RJR on the morning of April 1 shows what started off as a seemingly normal morning:

Lois Cobb smoking a cigarette outside.

Later joined by her husband, William Cobb.

Adam Fuehrer exiting an RJR vehicle holding a coffee mug in one hand, a clipboard in the other.

Robert Falker holding his coffee mug and a bag of eggs.

Ordinary movements captured on a day that was anything but.

“The clipboard and cell phone was located in an almost identical configuration on the shop floor near what would’ve been Robert Falker’s body,” said BCI Special Agent Alex Droske.

Video surveillance also captures the suspected killer entering the RJR south shop entrance just minutes after Lois and William.

The suspect is also seen on video walking across the shop carrying what appears to be a rug.

Droske used timestamps and the suspect’s manner of movement to show the person who parked a white Ford truck at a Mandan McDonald’s is the same person seen inside RJR the morning of the murders.

“When we looked at the video, we could only see one swinging. It appeared that the right arm would swing forward when the left leg was hitting the ground. It’s an odd way of walking. It’s like a half of a march for the military,” said Droske.

Droske used video surveillance to track the suspect’s movements throughout the morning.

He also compared the video taken on April 1 to video surveillance of an individual taken one week prior, saying the earlier video shows practice and preparation taken by the suspect ahead of the crime.

The defense team on cross-examination attempted to discredit that video, saying there were multiple time gaps in the surveillance.

“And then we have a critical 40-second gap in the Schmidt Auto video. Correct?” said Defense Attorney Jesse Walstad.

“That is correct,” replied Droske.

“And we have no time or date stamps in the corresponding Midway Lanes videos, correct?” asked Walstad.

“That is correct,” said Droske.

“And we have no Midway Lanes video from the morning of April 1st, correct?” said Walstad.

“That is correct,” replied Droske.

“And we have no Schmidt Auto video from the morning of April 1st, correct?” asked Walstad.

“That is correct,” said Droske.

“And we don’t have either of those videos from the morning of March 25th, right?” said Walstad.

“That is correct,” replied Droske.

Droske then spotlighted shoes worn by the individual on that video and compared them to a pair of black shoes found in Isaak’s home the day a search warrant was conducted on the residence.

After days of testimony, this was the first piece of evidence tying Isaak to the crime.

“Along this shoes, this portion here seems to correlate with that portion there. Also, the area on the front of the shoe is similar to the area on the front of the shoe here,” said Droske.

Droske said the pair of black shoes located in Isaak’s home were found in a dryer.

He also showed jurors side-by-side images of the suspect vehicle and Isaak’s truck, both exhibiting a green object on the passenger side seat, and side-by-side images where a similar mark appears present on the front of Isaak’s truck and the one believed to be driven by the suspect.

The prosecution spent the better part of the day questioning Droske about what the video surveillance shows.

The defense once again pointing to gaps and missing context from the video.

You can watch the trial live through our KX News app as well as through our website.